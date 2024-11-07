Action SA congratulates Donald Trump on winning US Presidential election

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba said that it is safe to argue that most of the world has been watching this US election with great interest because of the historic role and impact of the US on global affairs.

“US Presidents still get referred to as the “most powerful president in the world.” It makes sense for us, in South Africa, to be interested in the outcome of any American election. This is primarily because of the important economic relations we have with the US.”

Mashaba added that there are more than 600 US companies in South Africa and the bilateral trade between our two countries exceeds $20 billion per annum. “As the US’s biggest trading partner in Africa, South Africa also benefits from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) from which we would not want to be excluded.”

Mashaba said that it is for this and other geostrategic reasons that it is important that South Africa maintains and grows its relations with the US. “ No matter who leads it and how challenging that can be when we differ on some aspects of international relations. South Africa should also play its part in other areas of international cooperation to build a better world alongside the US and other partners.”