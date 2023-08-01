Durban - ActionSA has urged eThekwini Municipality to urgently meet with ratepayers who have threatened to boycott rates payments, saying the City cannot afford for such a move to happen. The ratepayers, led by the Westville Ratepayers’ Association (WRA), have threatened to boycott municipal bill payments as they argue that the City has failed to properly engage them before imposing steep tariff increases.

Instead the WRA said the money for municipal bills would be paid into a trust account while the dispute was dealt with. WRA chairperson Asad Gaffar said on Tuesday that no meeting with the City has taken place and nothing had been scheduled. ActionSA councillor Alan Beesley said the City needed to tackle the dispute or risk further affecting service delivery.

He said there is no doubt that there were legitimate concerns as to how the City’s budget was prepared. “It is inconceivable that residents and businesses are having to pay above inflationary tariff increases while service levels continue to plummet. Party politics has been elevated above the needs of residents and businesses. “Furthermore, it is clear that there has been a lack of participation in the whole budget process, and the mayor and his leadership undertook a participation process that was merely a box-ticking exercise.”