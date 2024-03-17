ActionSA implores government to speed up investigations of alleged misconduct by directors-general

ActionSA’s Mpumi Edward said the party wanted cases involving government directors-general who have been suspended on full pay to be resolved, to prevent taxpayers’ money from being wasted. Edward added that the government's actions continued to undermine our hard-earned democracy, and this affected the poor and the working class the most.

“The recent disclosure that the government has paid more than R10 million to five DGs on suspension with full pay due to misconduct allegations is a stark reminder of its lack of commitment to combating corruption. The government’s ineffective disciplinary processes reward mediocrity at the expense of taxpayers.” ActionSA called on the government to swiftly conclude its investigation into the director-general of the Department of Military Veterans, who is still on the state payroll. “There is an urgent need to review suspension procedures with pay to prevent their abuse and the misuse of state resources. It is crucial to establish a culture of leadership excellence in government. South Africans cannot afford to fund the lifestyles of allegedly corrupt officials.”

Edward added that in 2022 the Department of Public Service and Administration had acknowledged providing more than 300 suspended government officials with full pay, to the tune of R131 million. “This highlights the government’s complacency or complicity in corruption. In accordance with section 12 of the Public Service Act 1994, the career incidents of heads of department and directors-general are handled by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Edward said that, as an accounting officer, the president should be held accountable for the R10.5 million spent on directors-general on suspension.