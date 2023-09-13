Durban - ActionSA says the success of any policy taken by the country will depend on the political will of those in power, and the challenges associated with climate change demand such a will. The point was made by Hluphi Gafane on Wednesday, during the second day of ActionSA’s policy conference under way in Gauteng, which is attended by delegates from all parts of the country.

The ActionSA member warned of the real danger posed by climate change, indicating that South Africa could face a crisis similar to that of other countries. “Here's the hard truth, climate change is not a distant problem; it's a clear and present danger that exacerbates all other challenges we face. It's a threat multiplier. If we don't act now, we risk leaving an uninhabitable world for our children and grandchildren. So, it's our duty to convince our electorate that tackling climate change is not just an environmental obligation, but a pathway to a more sustainable and equitable society. We must unite under this cause, for the sake of our planet and for the future of our community,” said Gafane. The party’s senate member cited the recent devastation experienced in Libya as an illustration of the global challenge of climate change.

Gafane told delegates how rising temperatures and shifting weather patterns have intensified extreme weather events like floods. “It is a stark reminder that the consequences of our actions, or inactions, ripple across borders and affect innocent lives. As we grieve, let us also commit ourselves to urgent climate action to prevent more such tragedies,” Gafane continued. According to the ActionSA senate member, political will is the backbone of any transformative change.