ActionSA’s Alan Beesley to represent party at National Assembly

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson of ActionSA Zwakele Mncwango has congratulated Alan Beesley on his upcoming role as the representative at the National Assembly.
Mncwango said Beesley has been a remarkable asset to the eThekwini Metro Council and has made tremendous contributions to the organisation as fundraising chairperson on ActionSA’s senate and a member of the finance and fundraising committee.
He said they are confident that his skills and dedication would drive further positive change at a national level while playing an instrumental role in representing KZN and addressing the issues faced by its residents.
Mcwango added that he will continue the work of growing the party by continuing being a councillor in the eThekwini Metro.
“I will continue serving as a councillor in the eThekwini Metro and, as provincial chairperson, remain committed to building robust structures throughout the province as we gear up for the 2026 local government elections.
“This follows the selfless decision by our President, Herman Mashaba, and national chairperson, Michael Beaumont, to step back from Parliament to focus their energy on the growth of ActionSA in our nation. We look forward to the great strides Alan will make in Parliament for ActionSA and for South Africa,” Mcwango said.
The Mercury