ActionSA’s Alan Beesley to represent party at National Assembly

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson of ActionSA Zwakele Mncwango has congratulated Alan Beesley on his upcoming role as the representative at the National Assembly.

Mncwango said Beesley has been a remarkable asset to the eThekwini Metro Council and has made tremendous contributions to the organisation as fundraising chairperson on ActionSA’s senate and a member of the finance and fundraising committee.

He said they are confident that his skills and dedication would drive further positive change at a national level while playing an instrumental role in representing KZN and addressing the issues faced by its residents.

Mcwango added that he will continue the work of growing the party by continuing being a councillor in the eThekwini Metro.