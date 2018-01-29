Addington Hospital's oncology department is expected to fully functional by April. Picture: Sibonelo Ngcobo/AfricanNewsAgency/ANA

The oncology department at Durban's Addington Hospital is expected be fully functional again in just three months.

This was announced at a provincial Department of Health breakfast on Tuesday morning aimed at reflecting on the progress that has been made in healthcare service delivery in the province since MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo assumed office in 2009.

Dhlomo has recently come under fire after a South African Human Rights Commission(SAHRC) probe last year found the department guilty of violating the rights of cancer patients in the province to have access to health care.

Among the problems found was that while chemotherapy for cancer patients continued at Addington, radiotherapy treatment to hundreds of patients had ceased following the breakdown of two then-state-of-the art machines.

This was due to a bungle with the maintenance contract.

The SAHRC placed the department on terms to remedy the situation.

Acting head of department Dr Musa Gumede said an oncology consortium was awarded the tender to treat cancer patients at Addington and Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospitals this month.

They are expected to start work next month.

The installation of the new radiotherapy machine and repairs on the second machine at Addington, is expected to be completed in April.