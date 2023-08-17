ADeC calls for a renewal pact in eThekwini Municipality

Durban – The African Democratic Change (ADeC) has called for opposition parties in eThekwini Metro to come together for an eThekwini renewal pact aimed at saving the municipality. The eThekwini renewal pact, said ADeC councillor Visvin Reddy, would be a powerful coalition of like-minded political parties who are committed to putting the interests of the people first.

Through collaboration, he continued, they could bring about significant changes in the City and reverse the damage that has been done. “We would like to issue a call for all progressive political parties in eThekwini Municipality who are opposed to the destruction of our City by the ANC and its allies to come together under the eThekwini Renewal Pact. A meeting is scheduled for next week and details thereof will be shared in due course,” said the AdeC councillor in a statement. He said it had become abundantly clear that eThekwini was on a destructive trajectory as tariffs had become astronomical, and poor management and incompetence were ruining the city.