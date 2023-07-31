ADeC councillor Visvin Reddy says it’s unacceptable that Moses Mabhida SkyCar still not working

Durban - Councillor Visvin Reddy, from African Democratic Change (ADeC), has described the failure by the eThekwini Municipality to fix the Moses Mabhida stadium Skycar as an absolute travesty. “As ADeC, we are beyond frustrated and angered by the ongoing malfunction of the Skycar at Moses Mabhida Stadium. It is an absolute travesty that ratepayer funds have gone to waste on such a spectacular tourist attraction that has been out of commission for years,” said Reddy.

The municipality said earlier this year that a new SkyCar was to be purchased as it was no longer economical or safe to repair the one that broke down a few years ago. Earlier this year, the Head of stadia and facilities at eThekwini Municipality, Vusi Mazibuko, revealed they were engaging with the company that builds Skycars, and the intention was to have the tourist attraction in operation within a year. Mazibuko said the process of procuring it was at an advanced stage, adding that the real issue was there was only one company that they could approach to build the SkyCar.

Reddy said the slow movement on the matter was unacceptable. “Tourists and locals alike deserve to experience the breathtaking views that the Skycar has to offer without any further delay. We demand action be taken immediately to rectify this situation and restore the Skycar to its former glory.” Reddy said the Skycar is a symbol of innovation and progress - but it currently serves as a reminder of incompetence and inefficiency.