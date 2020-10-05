Administrator lays bare allegations of abuse of resources and criminal activity

Durban - THE Msunduzi Municipality’s administrator has laid bare the serious problems within the city council, including the staff’s alleged criminal activity and abuse of council resources. Administrator Scelo Duma made the revelations in a recent council meeting. The municipality has been under administration for the past year and the intervention has been extended to March next year. Duma said the municipality was investigating a case of unjust enrichment, as it was alleged that employees had earned about R1.7 million “using the municipal plants and equipment to run their own business”. It was not immediately clear what business the employees had been running or how many employees were involved. He revealed that other cases of abuse of council resources included “33 employees undergoing disciplinary processes for various transgressions, which include allegations of overtime fraud, stealing and abuse of municipal property”.

A further 15 employees were being investigated for allegations of misconduct, which included gross dishonesty and gross negligence.

“The municipality has, over the past 36 months, referred four matters to the SAPS for investigation and prosecution. None of these have reached the courts as yet,” he said. Internal investigations in the previous financial year had uncovered 44 allegations of fraud, corruption and alleged overtime fraud worth R826 658, as at June 30, he said. Fraud of more than R35m involving one service provider and officials was also uncovered.

“We believe the council should make the effort to recover some of this money if it can.” He said there was theft of fuel to the value of R1 529 141, and use of municipal vehicles for private purposes contributed to losses of R488 696.

Duma said a council employee was facing criminal charges, after he was caught with R100 000 by the Hawks.

In his report Duma highlighted challenges in the filling of posts.

He said key departments that delivered services were faced with critical shortages. He said it was of concern that the Technical Services Department has a vacancy rate of about 57%. In community services, there was a 40% vacancy rate and, in the sustainable development unit, there was a 42% vacancy rate.

Duma also tackled councillors’ absenteeism and said the report had found that the attendance was 78%.

“That attendance can be regarded as good. There are about 44 councillors at this level but there are others below this number. One councillor who attended 33% of meetings needs to explain himself; this councillor should have been recommended for expulsion by the MEC and it should have happened already.”

DA ward councillor Ross Strachan said the problems in Msunduzi were too big and the council should be dissolved, and those at the centre of the destruction of the municipality should face the consequences. ANC councillor Jabu Ngubo said management should be blamed for some of the issues. “The problems are not new, the solutions are not new, it had been proposed before. The problem lies in implementation. If we have proper implementation, there would not have been a need for the administrator to come over.”

Regarding the abuse of resources, DA councillor Sibongiseni Majola said: “If people are running a business using council resources, we would have expected that criminal cases would have been reported, where are those cases?” he asked.

ACDP councillor Rienus Niemand said the revelations were damning on the state of affairs in the municipality.

Msunduzi Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said management will deal with the issues that have been raised by the report.

