Advertising plan for bad City buildings

Problem buildings that have become an eyesore in Durban’s CBD could soon be “beautified” by advertising wraps. The eThekwini Municipality is moving ahead with its plan to have advertisers put wraps on declared problem buildings. It said this would help raise necessary income for the owners to maintain their buildings.

The municipality said it is facilitating the process to ensure legal and safety compliance, but will not be involved in the financial agreements that will be signed between the owner and the advertising company. The move has been welcomed by some councillors who said the City needs to put a more long-term solution in place. City spokesperson, Mandla Nsele, said: “eThekwini Municipality is moving forward with the display of building wraps on declared problem buildings in the inner city.”

In terms of advertiser sourcing, he said the City will take the lead in providing problem-building owners with a list of advertisers. Nsele said the initiative was specifically intended for declared problem buildings within the Durban CBD. “These declared problem buildings have been handed over to and accepted by the Problem Building Steering Committee for further handling,” he said.

Nsele said no buildings have yet been wrapped but two owners have shown interest in submitting their applications. “There are 86 nominated problem buildings within the Durban inner city, and therefore the incentive applies to all, bearing in mind that the City does not guarantee approval of the application, but it will be adjudicated accordingly and will be afforded the opportunity to be fast tracked, along with the option of a reduced application fee,” he said. He said the municipality will not form a part of the negotiation and contractual agreements between the property owner and advertising company, however such an initiative had the potential to generate significant funds, especially if managed efficiently and marketed effectively to attract a wide range of advertisers.

“These funds could play a crucial role in the maintenance and rehabilitation of bad buildings, contributing to the urban renewal efforts in Durban’s inner city,” said Nsele. He added that once approvals for both the building plans and advertising and signage were secured, inspections by signage and building inspectors would be conducted continuously to verify compliance with the relevant legislation standards to guarantee overall safety. Nsele said to monitor compliance with safety precautions and ensure these wraps are not a safety hazard, applications would be evaluated in line with advertising and signage guidelines and processes, which in this case would entail the submission of building plan applications for approval.

“These applications necessitate oversight by qualified professionals, like architects and/or engineers, who are responsible for ensuring the design adheres to relevant legislation.” Neil Gopal, chief executive officer of the South African Property Owners Association (Sapoa), said: “I think the state of the building in terms of Health and Safety and construction standard/ fire etc, is of critical importance before any plans are implemented.” Speaking generally on such action and whether it could be positive for property owners, he added: “If they need the income to maintain the building, yes, but I am not too sure if the Health and Safety Act will allow buildings with residents staying inside to be fully cladded in advertising.”

ActionSA councillor Alan Beesley said the initiative and any plan to generate some form of revenue from these buildings should be supported. “Rather than looking at a short-term solution for bad buildings, the City needs to develop a longer-term plan for these buildings that would transform the city centre from slumlike to a city we all could be proud of,” Beesley. African Democratic Change (ADeC) councillor Visvin Reddy said: “This wrapping adverts is just a means to benefit some companies and I am certain that the suggestion will not improve the condition of the buildings.”