Ageing infrastructure, sabotage blamed for ongoing water shortages









Zakhele Cele looks at Hazelmere Dam. Water levels have dropped at the dam, in Verulam, which supplies water to the north of Durban. Picture: Bongani Mbatha African News Agency (ANA) Durban - Ageing infrastructure, sabotage, theft and malicious damage are some of the reasons why some residents in Durban and the surrounding areas have been without water. According to DA councillor Rory MacPherson, the ongoing water outages were not only restricted to Trenance Park in Verulam, but the greater eThekwini region. He said in the north of Durban taps had run dry in parts of Verulam, Tongaat, Ottawa, Mount Edgecombe and Broadlands. “Some of the breaks in infrastructure are so large that it could take up to two or three days before the repair is fixed. “Difficulty in obtaining parts and personnel to deal with so many breaks at the same time is also a challenge,” said MacPherson.

He added that reservoirs were also running low and high-lying areas were particularly affected because the water towers worked with a pressure system.

“The residents in higher-lying areas affects Trenance Park specifically.

“They don’t have a tower in a high area and it can take up to a week before there is sufficient pressure for the water to come on.”

In a recent meeting with officials, he said it was established that a combination of issues were at play.

“Ageing infrastructure is causing massive bursts. Sabotage and theft have seen entire pumps being stolen.”

Verulam ward councillor Johnson Chetty said residents in his ward had ongoing issues with the irregular supply of water and the delayed service of water tankers.

“I just had a complaint from a resident that their water is stopping, but I failed to get hold of the municipality.”

The PR councillor for Ward 62 in Tongaat, Yogis Govender, said the city management had let residents down because water disruptions were almost a daily occurrence in various areas.

“The problem is compounded by the haphazard, seemingly non-functional water tanker operations.

“Lack of foresight, preventive maintenance and lengthy delays in supply chain management processes are the order of the day.”

Meanwhile, in KwaDukuza, which falls under the Ilembe Municipality, an angry Blythedale resident said she had had “not a drop” of water for the past five days.

“For five days we have been ignored by the call centre and then we had load shedding which damaged the pumps.”

ILembe Municipality posted a water outage notice on Facebook at the weekend.

“Members of the public are informed of water outage in the above areas. (Our) team have found severe leaks opposite the Sappi turn-off. Repairs will take about five hours. Thereafter, pumping to Blythedale will resume,” said the notice.

Govender said a public meeting would be held with the head of Water and Sanitation, Ednick Msweli, on October 29 at the Mountview Community Hall at 5:30pm to try to resolve the water and sanitation issues on the north coast.

The eThekwini Municipality did not respond to questions sent on Sunday.

The Mercury