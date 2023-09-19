Agreement signed between eThekwini Municipality and City of Xiamen in China

Durban - eThekwini Municipality on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the City of Xaimen in China to strengthen ties and ensure mutual co-operation over the next five years. The municipality said the signing ceremony took place in the Durban City Hall, where the representatives agreed to co-operate in several fields of interest, including the economy, trade, ports, culture, sport, health and education.

According to the City, the memorandum is in accordance with the principles of the joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations between South Africa and China. “eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Vice-Mayor of the City of Xaimen, Zhuang Rongliang, confirmed the establishment of sister city relations between the two cities.”

Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda and Vice-Mayor of the City of Xiamen, Zhuang Rongliang, signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen ties and ensure mutual co-operation for the next five years. Picture supplied Kaunda said he was excited to formally establish a partnership between the City of eThekwini and the City of Xiamen. “The partnership will enhance relations and facilitate information and knowledge sharing, good practice and innovation in all aspects of service delivery and governance.”

He added that the signing of the memorandum of understanding comes at an important time when South Africa and all the BRICS countries have concluded a successful BRICS Summit. “Through the BRICS Summit, relations between South Africa and China have been enhanced. Therefore, this visit and the signing of the MOU today will further strengthen this important partnership.” Rongliang described the agreement as mutually beneficial to both cities.