Agriculture MEC raises concern after third farm attack in a week in KZN

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Bongi Sithole-Moloi said she was very concerned about the continued attacks on farmers. The MEC was commenting after a third farm attack was reported in the province in the space of a week.

The latest incident occurred in Newcastle last Wednesday in which a family of four was tied up and their home ransacked. Zettie Potgieter of Intelligent Tracing Unlimited (ITU) Emergency Assist Pty Ltd confirmed the incident. “A farm attack took place on November 10, at 5.10pm on a farm along the D96 road in Newcastle. Six attackers, of which at least three were armed with pistols, invaded the farm and attacked a family who were assaulted and tied up.”

Potgieter added that the attackers ransacked the home and fled in the homeowner’s vehicle. “All role players responded and with a well-organised operation managed to track down three of the attackers and recover two firearms and some of the stolen items.” Potgieter said other suspects were still on the run. Newcastle police are investigating the incident. Sithole-Moloi said she was very concerned about the continued attacks on farmers.

“I would like to reiterate that an attack on a farmer is an attack on the country’s food security. Their role is very important in ensuring sustainable food production for the nation and the continent at large.” The MEC added that the law-enforcement agencies should do whatever it took to apprehend the perpetrators, so that the law could take its course. DA MP Martin Meyer called for law enforcement to do their utmost to ensure safety in rural areas.

“The decline in rural safety, where our farmworkers and farmers are at risk, should be of great concern to all citizens in our province. That this is now the third farm attack in just three days in our province is horrific.” “While the DA remains extremely concerned by the increase in rural attacks in KZN, quick action has led to some of the attackers being arrested. We call on the SAPS to ensure that their investigations lead to convictions, and that justice prevails.” Meyer said that Minister of Police Bheki Cele should address the matter.