This is according to the auditor-general’s report presented at a full council meeting last week.
EThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda welcomed the presentation and said it showed that while improvements had been made, more work was needed regarding consequence management.
“We will also be looking at the performance contracts of senior management in order to implement controls and achieve our outcomes,” he said.
The auditor-general said irregular expenditure had stood at R2.34bn in the 2018/2019 financial year compared with R733 million in the 2017/2018 financial year.