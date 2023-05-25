AI-powered surveillance detects three-time repeat offender breaking into a business in Umgeni Park

Durban - On Wednesday, members from Marshall Security apprehended a suspect after he was caught breaking into a business premises on Riverside Road, in the Umgeni Park area of Durban. Marshall’s managing director, Tyron Powell, said that at approximately 6.50pm Marshall’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras detected a suspect crawling on a client's business premises in the Umgeni Park area.

Powell said Marshall’s Emergency Dispatch Centre immediately received an alert and dispatched multiple armed response officers to the scene. He said the officers arrived at the property within minutes. “The suspect was swiftly apprehended and was transported to the Greenwood Park SAPS for further investigation and processing,” said Powell.

A repeat offender was apprehended on Wednesday after he was caught breaking into a business property in the Umgeni Park area. Picture: Screen grab of a Marshall Security video According to Powell, the suspect is a repeat offender who was arrested last December by members of Marshall Security in the same area. With regard to December’s arrest, Powell said Marshall’s Emergency Dispatch Centre was alerted via a WhatsApp crime alert group that a suspect had just stolen a car cover from a vehicle that was parked on Marine View Avenue in the Umgeni Park area.

“Multiple Armed Response Officers were immediately dispatched to the scene and while members were responding, a suspect matching the description given by the witness was spotted on Brownsdrift Road carrying the car cover. The suspect was immediately apprehended,”he said.