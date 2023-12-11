AKA, Tibz killers still free 10 months later

Ten months after the murder of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane in Durban, police have yet to produce a person of interest. In September, Minister of Police Bheki Cele said they were close to arresting those involved in AKA’s murder.

Cele said police had identified a person of interest but asked the public to give the police more time to do their jobs. Cele said the cars and firearm used in the murder had been retrieved. Forbes and Motsoane were shot and killed while standing outside a Durban restaurant in Florida Road in February. A video of the murder went viral on social media and now forms part of police investigations. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said they would not be commenting on the investigation or whether they were close to making an arrest.

“Investigations are ongoing, we were on record saying we won’t be giving blow-by-blow updates on the investigations. Please allow the investigation team to do their work without undue pressure,” he said. Lirandzu Themba, spokesperson for Cele’s office, said: “The Minister of Police made those comments when asked at a media briefing about aspects of the case but this does not mean he or the ministry is giving updates on the case. Any updates will be issued by the SAPS.” Dr Annette Hübschle of the Global Risk Governance Programme, Faculty of Law at the University of Cape Town (UCT), said despite there being no arrests, police had carried out a thorough and extensive investigation using the technology and evidence available.

“I actually think a lot more has been achieved than in other murder cases not involving famous people,” she said. “According to Police Minister Cele, authorities are close to solving the case. They have located the weapon used in the murder and identified a few persons of interest. “Regarding the handling of the case by the police, it is evident that technological advancements and investigative work appear to have played a crucial role. The identification of the weapon and vehicles involved in the crime demonstrates a proactive approach.

“Given the sensitive nature of ongoing investigations, it is too early to speculate on the outcome of this case or categorise it among unsolved crimes in South Africa.” Matthew George, ActionSA provincial spokesperson, said the wheels of justice were turning slowly for the Forbes and Motsoane families. “Regrettably, when one considers the numerous botched cases at the hands of the South African Police Services (SAPS), while the jury remains out on the finalisation of the investigation, there is little doubt that this particular case could only be another example of the SAPS’ incapacity to handle sensitive and complex criminal investigations,” he said.

“This is a consequence of both the complete hollowing out of the police at the hands of nefarious elements within the service, and the scenario where good officers become victims of a defunct service led by incompetent individuals who have no business heading up South Africa’s vital law enforcement structures.” George called for no further delays in the case. “Ten months have passed, and with no arrests made, it is particularly noteworthy to consider this period a failure, given the high-profile nature of the crime and the nationwide attention directed towards the investigation.”