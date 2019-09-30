Alarm in council over ‘media ban’









eThekwini Mayor, Mxolisi Kaunda Picture: DURBANBUSINESSFAIR Durban - Opposition parties have raised serious concerns over a discussion to “ban” the media from reporting on executive committee meetings in eThekwini Municipality. The discussion was allegedly initiated by Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda, shortly before the exco meeting was due to start last Wednesday. The city yesterday denied there were attempts to bar the media, saying councillors were seeking clarity on the rules governing the attendance of the media at exco. Before the councillors began the discussion, members of the media were asked to leave the room. Journalists were invited back into the council chamber after 20 minutes. Opposition parties said, during the discussion, Kaunda asked councillors to discuss the issue of the media reporting on items discussed by the executive committee, before they were decided upon by the city’s full council. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said he referred the mayor to the rules of order that “clearly” stated the media was allowed to report on executive committee meetings. He said when called upon, the city’s legal representative conceded that the rules and by-laws allowed for the media’s presence in such meetings.

“The discussion was initiated by the mayor. He was trying to say that the news was being reported on beforehand and that the final decision on items rested with the full council,” Nkosi explained.

“I think he (Kaunda) was just testing the waters but he didn’t realise that we are strong, even though the ANC is the majority,” Nkosi said.

DA caucus leader Nicole Graham said the constitution prescribed for communities to be part of local government, and that it could not be a matter of course that everything was discussed in confidence.

She said that she found the discussion to be “incredibly worrying”.

“People need to know what is being discussed and how decisions are being reached. This is how people hold politicians accountable,” Graham said.

City spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela told The Mercury that the municipality had no reason to ban the media from attending its exco or council meetings.

“The municipality is very transparent and the media is one of its important stakeholders, to aggressively advance the agenda of development to the benefit of its residents. Therefore, the city has no reason to ban the media from its exco or council meetings. Anyone feeding members of the press that false information is clutching at straws to remain relevant politically,” Mayisela said.

ANC chief whip and member of exco, Sibongiseni Mkhize said: “It is true that the matter was discussed and we asked the media to excuse themselves during the discussion. There is a committee higher than exco that makes the final decisions and we just wanted to get clarity on the procedures the media need to follow when reporting,” Mkhize said.

Mluleki Mntungwa, the mayor’s spokesperson, said exco was seeking clarity on the rules governing the attendance of the media and not discussing a media ban.

“We need to make it clear that this was not a discussion to ban the media, it was seeking clarity on what rules the media had to follow when covering exco,” Mntungwa said.

The Mercury