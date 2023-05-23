Alarm raised over rising eThekwini water losses, millions of litres being lost per day

Durban - The amount of water lost in eThekwini municipality on a daily basis calculated in litres equates to about 615 million litres per day. Action SA councillor Alan Beesley made the calculation recently during a debate in council after it was revealed that the latest water loss figure was now standing at around 57.3%.

The amount is for the 2022/23 financial year. The city is faced with an imposing challenge of containing the escalating losses on non-revenue water which is lost through a variety of means including theft, leaks or not being billed for. Earlier this year, the auditor-general raised concern over the losses saying in the 2021/22 financial year, the city bought about 402 million kl of water but sold only about 175 million kl.

Speaking on the latest City budget statement, Beesley said while there were a number of serious concerns in the statement, there were two alarming revelations, and one of those was the escalating water losses. “High water losses – the water losses were 57.3%. This is a new record. More than 615 million litres of water are being lost daily (literally going down the drain). In monetary terms this equates to over R2 billion being lost a year. These water losses continue to increase and clearly demonstrate the poor state of the city’s infrastructure.” He added that the other issue was the rising debt owed to the municipality.