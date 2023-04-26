Alarm raised over teen pregnancy in KZN

Durban - KwaZulu-Natal recorded more than 26 000 teenage pregnancies between April and December last year, underlining the levels of unprotected sex in the age group and exposing high levels of sexual abuse taking place. These statistics, which were revealed by the KZN Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane to Members of the Provincial Legislature (MPLs) as part of her budget vote last week, have led to calls from religious leaders for steps to be taken against sexual abuse of girls.

The department said it was conducting awareness campaigns targeting teenagers, but conceded that such efforts were yielding limited results as reflected by the statistics. “As at the end of the third quarter of 2022/23 (or between April and December last year), KZN had registered a total of 26 515 pregnancies by girls between the ages of 10 and 19. This includes 1 254 girls between 10 and 14,” said the MEC. Simelane cited societal factors such as child marriages, mostly in rural districts, and the poor uptake of contraceptives by teenagers, as contributing factors.

“We continue to be extremely concerned by the high number of girls who fall pregnant during their teenage years. Teenage pregnancy can be dangerous, as it often presents a number of health risks for both mother and baby.” ANC MPL and pastor Vusi Dube said revelations that children as young as 10 were falling pregnant should be a wake-up call to society for firm action to prevent a looming disaster. “This also shows that if we do not act, the future of this country could be in jeopardy because the thought of a 10-year-old getting pregnant is beyond scary.

“The revelation by the MEC should be regarded as a cry for help and be used to rally everyone to take action, and not just leave everything to the government,” said Dube. He added that while the government could be criticised, this also called for introspection among individuals and community leaders on their role in the upbringing of children. Dube also cautioned parents against turning a blind eye when it was clear that their children were sexually active.

Bishop Nathi Zondi of the KZN Christian Council (KZNCC) said the statistics underlined the collapse of family structures, and showed adults had abdicated their responsibilities. “This is scary at different levels, it shows the levels of unprotected sex, which explains why the province also has a high prevalence of HIV. “But more than that, when considering that 10 to 14-year-olds are falling pregnant, the question is who impregnates them. That points to statutory rape perpetrated by adults,” said Zondi.

He said that dealing with the problem should begin with strengthening families. KZNCC is an affiliate of the South African Council of Churches, and according to the bishop, the issue of teenage pregnancy has already been discussed at several meetings. He said the statistics showed that while the department could lead campaigns teaching about the consequences of unprotected sex, such efforts would amount to nothing without the involvement of communities and civic structures, including religious leaders.