DURBAN - The national Department of Transport and the KZN Department of Transport, in partnership with South African Breweries (SAB) yesterday opened an alcohol evidence centre (AEC) in Pietermaritzburg. The opening was attended by the Transport Minister Blade Nzimande and KZN Road Traffic Inspectorate director Victor Chetty.

The centre has breathalyser equipment and specially trained personnel to help traffic authorities to more efficiently process drivers suspected of being over the legal alcohol limit.

According to statistics released by the Department of Transport at the end of the 2018 festive season, KZN recorded the highest number of road deaths across the country with 328 deaths in 267 crashes. The establishment of the centre is part of SAB’s road safety focus aimed at reducing harm caused by the misuse of alcohol.

“We are committed to making a positive impact on society and to do as much as possible to help change behaviour. Lower blood alcohol concentration limits and stricter enforcement have been proven around the world to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities linked to drinking and driving. South Africans must realise that if you are going to drink, you cannot drive,” said Zoleka Lisa, senior director corporate affairs, SAB and AB InBev Africa.

AECs, first implemented across the country in 2011, have proven to successfully assist in improving the number of convictions for driving under the influence, and reducing incidents of this nature. SAB developed the concept of AECs alongside provincial authorities and industry experts.

A report by the World Health Organisation in 2010 showed that South Africa had one of the poorest road safety records, with about 31.9 fatalities per 100000 people.

