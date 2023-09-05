Alfred Duma Local Municipality to host spelling bee to encourage pupils to read

Durban - The Alfred Duma Local Municipality hopes that the spelling bee competition will continue to encourage local pupils to develop a love for book reading and improve their vocabulary. As the municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands gets set to host the annual competition on Wednesday, it is expected that pupils will raise the standard as they did last year.

Municipality spokesperson Thabisile Mkhize said the event aims to encourage pupils to be at their best as there are also prizes to be won in the competition. “Last year’s prizes included iPhones, stationery and dictionaries, all of which help in shaping learners’ abilities to understand words and how to spell them,” she explained. Alfred Duma Local Municipality mayor Zama Sibisi will be one of the guests attending the event at the Ladysmith Civic Hall on Wednesday.