Durban – The mayor of Alfred Duma Municipality, Zama Sibisi, has expressed gratitude and commended Sumitomo Rubber Industrial South Africa – owners of Dunlop Tyres – for the commitment they showed in operating under the municipality. The mayor and his delegation met the president of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, Satoru Yamamoto, on Monday to celebrate 50 years of existence within Alfred Duma Municipality. The area is made up of Ladysmith and surrounding areas.

He expressed gratitude for the commitment shown by the company, pointing out that this had a positive impact on the local economy over the years. In addition to this, the mayor presented the company with a Mayoral Certificate in recognition of its extraordinary contribution to the economy of the town and in commemoration of the firm’s 50 years of existence and operation within the municipality. Monday’s meeting included an informative tour of the factory, as well as a demonstration of how the tyres are made from the mixing of rubber to the production of tyres.