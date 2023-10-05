Durban – The mayor of Alfred Duma Municipality, Zama Sibisi, has expressed gratitude and commended Sumitomo Rubber Industrial South Africa – owners of Dunlop Tyres – for the commitment they showed in operating under the municipality.
The mayor and his delegation met the president of Sumitomo Rubber South Africa, Satoru Yamamoto, on Monday to celebrate 50 years of existence within Alfred Duma Municipality. The area is made up of Ladysmith and surrounding areas.
He expressed gratitude for the commitment shown by the company, pointing out that this had a positive impact on the local economy over the years.
In addition to this, the mayor presented the company with a Mayoral Certificate in recognition of its extraordinary contribution to the economy of the town and in commemoration of the firm’s 50 years of existence and operation within the municipality.
Monday’s meeting included an informative tour of the factory, as well as a demonstration of how the tyres are made from the mixing of rubber to the production of tyres.
“The municipality appreciates all investors and contributors to the economy and remains committed to stakeholder engagements and support in growing the town and its economy,” said Sibisi.
He noted how the company had contributed in creating sustainable job opportunities and the impact that this had on the local economy.
The mayor appealed to other investors to consider Ladysmith to start their businesses, indicating that the municipality would do everything possible to ensure that businesses operate without any hindrance.