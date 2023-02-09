All on track for Sona but threat of disruption looms

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the crippling rolling blackouts, rampant crime and corruption, gender-based violence, the high cost of living and high unemployment during Thursday night’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) Parliament’s presiding officers this week warned political parties against disrupting the Sona, although the EFF on Monday said it will protest against Ramaphosa.

“On February 9 we are going to show him what we are made of there in parliament. We will never be addressed by a constitutional delinquent, we will be there and we are going to take him head on and that is our relationship with him from now onwards,” said party leader Julius Malema. Ramaphosa will deliver the Sona on the back of the Phala Phala scandal and ongoing investigations. Ramaphosa has asked the Constitutional Court to review and set aside the Section 89 probe report into the matter which found that he has a case to answer. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe on Thursday said those who will be picketing outside City Hall in Cape Town will be restricted to designated areas to protest, including a speaker's corner on Hanover Street.

Xolile George, the secretary to parliament said in an interview that they have plans in place should there be any disruptions. “Plans have been worked out in detail and I am sure all of us will be able to ensure there is a successful delivery of Sona. “We hope we can look forward to a message that can galvanise all of us to make sure that the hopes and aspirations of our people are achieved.

