All systems go for KZN legislature’s first sitting

Everything is in place for the KZN legislature’s first sitting of the 7th term to elect speaker, deputy speaker and the premier on Friday at Legislature Chamber, Pietermaritzburg.

According to KZN legislature office the Judge President of the KZN High Court, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, will preside over a Legislature House Sitting wherein there will be swearing-in of members of the 7th Term of KZN legislature, who will either be taking an oath or making an affirmation of their loyalty to the Constitution before they become members of the legislature.