All systems go for KZN legislature’s first sitting

Everything is in place for the KZN legislature’s first sitting of the 7th term to elect speaker, deputy speaker and the premier on Friday at Legislature Chamber, Pietermaritzburg.
According to KZN legislature office the Judge President of the KZN High Court, Thoba Poyo-Dlwati, will preside over a Legislature House Sitting wherein there will be swearing-in of members of the 7th Term of KZN legislature, who will either be taking an oath or making an affirmation of their loyalty to the Constitution before they become members of the legislature.
“The House Sitting will also nominate permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces, who will be representing KwaZulu-Natal Province in the NCOP in Cape Town.
“Members of the media will be given an opportunity to take photographs inside the House once the speaker has taken the chair.
“After the sitting, the media will also have an opportunity to interact with the newly elected leaders speaker, premier and members of the Legislature including leaders of political parties represented in the Legislature,” a statement read.
The Mercury