Alleged abuse at children’s home probed

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Mbali Shinga has opened an investigation into allegations of child abuse at Aryan Benevolent Home (ABH), a children’s home based in Chatsworth, south of Durban. Shinga, who visited the facility on Tuesday, said the centre had faced numerous allegations of child abuse over the years, with reports suggesting that workers at the facility had ignored children’s rights, and that there had been instances where children were assaulted with wet towels and belts.

According to Shinga, the ages of children who were allegedly abused ranged from 7 to 11. The centre is home to 102 children. She said four of the 16 workers at the home had been dismissed. “The Department of Social Development is conducting our own investigation and within three weeks we will be able to come back with detailed reports and the management at the centre confirmed the dismissal of employees as a result of child abuse.

“As the custodian of children’s rights it saddens me to learn of the abuse the children are reportedly receiving. It is disappointing to learn that the guardians of the children used corporal punishment, which is unlawful and a crime. Some of the children sheltered here come from abusive families and this is their only safe home, so we condemn the action of abuse of them and we will act decisively against those responsible,” Shinga said. The children’s home’s general manager, Ray Naguran, said criminal charges had been laid at a police station in Chatsworth.

“We learned about this disturbing news last month, and as soon as we heard about it we dismissed the workers who were involved. “Our priority at this centre is the safety and security of our children. There were reports about our children being beaten with belts and others either being punched or slapped.

“We have a zero-tolerance policy around abuse of children, and we will always put our children first. Childline KZN is also conducting its investigation” said Nuguran. Shinga said that the department remained steadfast in its commitment to safeguard the rights and well-being of all children at care facilities. “Any instances of child abuse will be met with swift and decisive action,” she said.