Alleged copper thieves in possession of eThekwini Municipality cables with a street value of R600 000 to appear in court

FIVE alleged copper thieves will be appearing in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for possession of copper cables with a street value of R600 000. It is believed that the cables were stolen from Moseley Park in Pinetown.

Yesterday, Hawks members from Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with Durban Metro Police arrested five suspects aged between 22 and 39 for possession of property suspected to be stolen. Hawks spokesperson, Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said information was received about suspects who were allegedly stripping copper cables at Moseley Park in Pinetown. Members proceeded to the said premises and a search was conducted, he said.

“Police found rolls and bags of copper cables to the street value of approximately R600 000. Copper cables were positively identified by the eThekwini Municipality officials,” said Mhlongo. Hawks said the five suspects were placed under arrest and charged for possession of property suspected to be stolen as well as damage to essential infrastructure. In July, Mhlongo said the Hawks arrested four suspects aged between 19 and 33 for tampering with essential infrastructure as well as theft of copper.

He said they were arrested by Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation working together with Durban Metro Police and Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa. “Members allegedly received information about the suspects who were in possession of stolen copper cables. A joint operation was then conducted and the suspects were allegedly stopped while they were on their way to the scrapyard. They were taken to their place of residence in Fynnland, where more cables were found,” he said. Mhlongo said the street value of these seized cables was estimated at R300 000.