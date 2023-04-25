Independent Online
Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Alleged KZN hijack suspect passes driving test, then gets arrested after victim spotted him at Verulam testing station

A 23-year-old man, who allegedly hijacked an e-hailing driver in March, was arrested after taking his driving test at the Verulam Testing Ground in Lotusville, KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa)

Published 1h ago

Durban - The victim of a hijacking last month found himself in a position that most people hope for, when he spotted one of the five suspects who had stolen his vehicle, busy doing his driver’s licence test at the Verulam Testing Ground in Lotusville, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the suspect was arrested during a joint operation between Reaction Officers and the Verulam SAPS on Monday.

According to Balram an e-hailing driver was hijacked for his Datsun Go and robbed of his valuables in Oakford, KZN in March 2023.

“The (e-hailing driver) was renewing his driver’s licence at the Verulam Testing Ground in Lotusville, KZN when he spotted one of five men involved in the hijacking,” he said.

Balram said after the suspect was spotted, the victim contacted Rusa for assistance.

He said reaction officers arrived at approximately 12.46pm and met with the complainant.

“The suspect had left with an official from the Testing Ground to conduct his driver test,” he said.

Balram said the suspect was arrested by Reaction Officers and the Verulam SAPS on his return.

“The accused obtained his driver’s licence,” added Balram.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Verulam police are investigating a case of kidnapping and carjacking following an incident which occurred on April 24, 2023.

“The 23-year-old man was arrested and will appear before the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on April 25,” he said.

THE MERCURY

SAPS2023KwaZulu-NatalCrime and courtsHijackingKidnapping

