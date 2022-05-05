Alleged Phoenix fraudster one of three sought by Port Shepstone police

DURBAN - The Port Shepstone SAPS has requested the assistance of the public to locate three alleged fraudsters. Warrants of arrest have been issued by the court for all three who have been charged in separate incidents.

Story continues below Advertisment

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said Tyson Jermaine Sathialall from Phoenix is wanted on charges of fraud and theft of a motor vehicle. Gwala said during October 2021, a resident met an online buyer on social media who was interested in his Opel Corsa vehicle. She said in further communication, it was agreed that he would swap his vehicle for a Nissan NP 200.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The buyer and seller met, and documents were signed and exchanged. The new buyer of the Nissan decided to check the vehicle registration particulars since he no longer wanted the bakkie,” said Gwala. Gwala said his investigation established that the vehicle had been stolen from Umlazi. The vehicle registration documents were fraudulent as well, she said.

Story continues below Advertisment

“The new owner of the Opel Corsa then sold the vehicle to a dealership in Phoenix where it was recovered by police after the complainant opened a case,” said Gwala. Tyson Jermaine Sathialall from Phoenix is wanted by Port Shepstone detectives on charges of fraud and the theft of a motor vehicle. Picture: Supplied.

Story continues below Advertisment

The second suspect sought by police is Thabani Thobezweni Zulu. Gwala said Zulu was employed by a local car dealership in Port Shepstone in 2019 when he allegedly provided clients with his personal bank account details for deposits instead of the company’s account. “He was able to defraud the company of a large amount of money,” she said.

She said Zulu’s previous addresses are in Ulundi, Point Road in Durban, Hillary and Tongaat. Thabani Thobezweni Zulu is wanted by Port Shepstone detectives for defrauding a car dealership out of a large some of money. Picture: Supplied.

Timothy Smith of Port Shepstone is the third suspect wanted for theft under false pretences. Gwala said Smith allegedly “purchased” livestock in Murchison on October 15, 2021, with the promise of an immediate payment voucher. “He was driving a white VW Polo at the time and used the name of Bheki Mbhele,” she said.

Timothy Smith of Port Shepstone is wanted by Port Shepstone detectives for theft under false pretences. Picture: Supplied. Police issued an appeal to anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these three men to contact Detective Warrant Officer Malinga of Port Shepstone Detective Service on 039 688 1185 or 082 810 2622.