Alleged serial rapist on the run since 2016 arrested at a KZN casino

Durban - A 28-year-old man wanted for the alleged rape of at least 10 women in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal was arrested while gambling at a casino in Richards Bay last week. KZN provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the alleged serial rapist had been on the run since 2016.

“The suspect allegedly first raped two females in Newark during 2016 before he moved to KwaMbonambi, Jozini and Richards Bay where he allegedly raped a total of 10 women including young girls,” she said. Gwala said charges of rape were opened for investigation and the dockets were transferred to the provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit (FCS) for further investigation. She said the suspect’s luck ran out when he was arrested on October 26 in Richards Bay by the FCS.

“Detectives received information that he returned to Richards Bay and was gambling at a casino,” she said. Gwala said following the arrest, the suspect was detained at the Richards Bay police station. “He appeared before the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court on 27 October 2022,” she said.

