Alleged serial rapist on the run since 2016 arrested at a KZN casino

Durban - A 28-year-old man wanted for the alleged rape of at least 10 women in different parts of KwaZulu-Natal was arrested while gambling at a casino in Richards Bay last week.
KZN provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the alleged serial rapist had been on the run since 2016.
“The suspect allegedly first raped two females in Newark during 2016 before he moved to KwaMbonambi, Jozini and Richards Bay where he allegedly raped a total of 10 women including young girls,” she said.
Gwala said charges of rape were opened for investigation and the dockets were transferred to the provincial Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit (FCS) for further investigation.
She said the suspect’s luck ran out when he was arrested on October 26 in Richards Bay by the FCS.
Suspects arrested for using fake R200 notes at a Glenashley restaurant are linked to other cases of fraud in and around Durban
22-year-old ‘delivery driver’ murdered in suspected hijacking in Berea
Men who murdered Howick farmer, kidnapped an employee sentenced to life imprisonment
8 accused who murdered 9 men to gain control of Glebelands Hostel in uMlazi to be sentenced in January 2023
“Detectives received information that he returned to Richards Bay and was gambling at a casino,” she said.
Gwala said following the arrest, the suspect was detained at the Richards Bay police station.
“He appeared before the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court on 27 October 2022,” she said.
Police said the suspect was remanded in custody pending his next court date.