The accused, Khayelihle Nzimande, made his second appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court this week.
On his way out of the dock, Nzimande looked at the victim’s family behind him and winked, a move that angered the family.
The 25-year-old Nzimande is charged with the murder of Bachelor of Commerce student Simukelo Zondi. Zondi’s burnt remains were discovered by fellow students in bush near a soccer ground at the Westville campus last weekend.
Friends, students and family members came in droves and were seated behind Nzimande during the court proceedings.