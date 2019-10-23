Alleged 'student zombie killer' abandons bail bid









Khayelihle Nzimande a student at the University of KwaZulu Natal is accused of killing and torching his fellow roommate Picture: Bongani Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA) Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal student accused of killing his roommate winked at the deceased’s family members as he walked out the dock after his court appearance yesterday. The accused, Khayelihle Nzimande, made his second appearance in the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court this week. On his way out of the dock, Nzimande looked at the victim’s family behind him and winked, a move that angered the family. The 25-year-old Nzimande is charged with the murder of Bachelor of Commerce student Simukelo Zondi. Zondi’s burnt remains were discovered by fellow students in bush near a soccer ground at the Westville campus last weekend. Friends, students and family members came in droves and were seated behind Nzimande during the court proceedings.

The accused appeared to be more relaxed and calm compared to his first appearance last week.

The court heard from the prosecutor that after the district surgeon conducted a mental assessment, it was recommended that Nzimande undergo a comprehensive psychiatric evaluation.

Magistrate Gwendolyn Robinson said the court deemed Nzimande unfit to stand trial, and he would be taken for a mental examination.

The accused also abandoned his bid for bail.

According to the family, Zondi was buried in his hometown of Swayimane, near Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday. uMshwathi mayor Mandla Zondi said the incident attracted his attention because the dead student lived in his municipality.

Zondi said the deceased’s parents were hurt by what happened to their child and could not come to court as they could not face the suspect.

“Even during the funeral service, you could see that the family were not in a good space.

“As the municipality, we have availed social workers to assist them psychologically.”

Moses Nkambuko, UKZN Westville campus SRC president, said they had met with the students and management to discuss the security issues at the university.

“In terms of the students who are affected, we’ve managed to book counselling for them that they will undergo for two weeks,” said Nkambuko.

Nzimande is set to return to court on November 5 to find out which hospital will admit him for mental evaluation.

The Mercury