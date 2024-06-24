Alleged theft suspect nabbed in Durban North area

Marshall Security’s managing director Tyron Powell, said that on Sunday at approximately 8.10pm the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a panic activation from a client on Albizia Road in the Prestondale area, reporting a suspect on their property. “Our armed response officers and backup members arrived on the scene shortly after being made aware that it could possibly be the same suspect from the night before who was trespassing and stole multiple items from properties on Albizia Road.”

Powell added that one of their officers communicated with their Emergency Dispatch Centre, advising that they had a visual of the suspect fence hopping on Albizia Road. “Our officers swiftly blocked all surrounding roads while our Emergency Dispatch Centre closely monitored for alarms being triggered on Albizia. Determined to catch the fence hopper, our officers gave chase on foot through the premises and cornered the suspect on Albizia Road and promptly apprehended.”

Powell said that during a search of the nearby park, multiple stolen items were found. “The suspect admitted to stealing the items and was handed over to SAPS for legal proceedings, where the residents from the Prestondale area had already opened cases with the SAPS.”

Powell added that the swift action and co-ordination between their officers and the Emergency Dispatch Centre ensured the safety of the community and the recovery of stolen property.