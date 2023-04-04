Durban - Chatsworth mother Zinhle Mdletshe is still hopeful that her two-month-old baby Lwandle, who was kidnapped from their home almost a month ago, will be found. Mdletshe alleged that two men stormed her Welbedacht home on March 11 looking for her brother after a quarrel over an alleged stolen bottle of whiskey. She said one of them pulled out a gun and pointed it at her while the other went to the bedroom and took the baby who was fast asleep.

Mdletshe stated that it has been nearly a month since her child was taken, but she had not lost hope that he would be found. She said that she last spoke with the detective in charge of the case on Sunday and that he informed her that they had posted pictures of Lwandle in public locations, including at Home Affairs offices and in hospitals.

Two-month-old Lwandle Mdletshe was kidnapped on March 11 from his Chatsworth home. Picture: Supplied by Zinhle Mdletsh "Late last month the detective took me to a sketch drawer and I described how the two men looked and the police said they will put the men on their wanted list," she said. Mdletshe said she has not stopped praying for her son’s safe return.