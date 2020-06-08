Almost all schools in KZN ready to reopen today under strict guidelines

Durban - More than 95% of KwaZulu-Natal schools were ready to open their doors to Grade 7 and matric pupils this morning, while observing stringent Covid-19 health protocols, Premier Sihle Zikalala announced yesterday. At a media briefing, Zikalala said the Department of Education had, over the past month, managed to prepare most of the province’s schools to reopen today. KZN has the largest education system in the country, employing 90000 teachers who teach about 2.8million pupils. “Out of 6148 schools, it is pleasing to report that more than 6044 schools are now ready to reopen on June8, because all the non-negotiables have been met. A total of 104 schools are not yet ready and will therefore have a delayed opening,” Zikalala said. “We want to state upfront that there will be no compromise on the safety and well-being of our pupils and teachers. Should symptoms or a case be identified at the school, the Covid-19 guidelines for schools will commence.

“This will entail a risk assessment, including contact mapping, tracing and screening. Based on the extent of exposure, a decision will be taken to either close or decontaminate,” he said.

He said the Education Department had procured sufficient personal protective equipment (PPE) and other essentials for schools for the next six months.

“Head office will keep a reserve stock to accommodate any eventuality, and will deploy visors, masks and disinfectants when required. Every pupil and teacher will be screened as they enter the school premises, and data will be captured relating to temperature, co-morbidities and all the critical information relating to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

He added that the Department of Health and Social Development had provided 8000 community caregivers to assist with the screening of pupils and teachers at schools. He said schools had been provided with infrastructure to ensure social distancing. He said social distancing markers were in place and pupils would be supervised.

“We have conducted Covid-19 orientation for most of our education employees, and this will continue on a regular basis covering pupils, teachers and entire school management teams,” Zikalala said.

He added that the department had also recruited 475 screeners to assist with screening pupils using scholar transport.

“Most vehicles have been provided with disinfectants, hand sanitisers and thermometers. Driver’s assistants will be provided to all buses and they will be responsible for ensuring compliance with all the hygiene requirements for protecting pupils against Covid-19,” he said.

Zikalala said that some schools were not ready to open due to a lack of water, which the province was addressing with Rand Water, while the SANDF was assisting with the installation of tanks at schools.

“KZN is a water-scarce province. The most challenged districts are Zululand, Umkhanyakude and Ugu. We entered into agreements with the municipalities and a timetable has been created to ensure that schools have sustainable water supplies,” he said.

He said the government had provided 28 mobile classrooms to 10 schools, three of which had been vandalised during the national lockdown and seven of which had incurred storm damage. A total of 3626 mobile toilets were also being provided to 461 schools, the installation of which would be completed by today, he said.

Zikalala said contractors had been appointed to undertake repairs at Bambazi High School in uThukela, Edgeton Primary School in Harry Gwala and Mzuvele Secondary School in Pinetown.

The repair work is scheduled to start on June15. He added that all staff assisting with the National School Nutrition Programme would comply with Covid-19 health protocols.

Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu said sufficient PPE had been ordered for all districts at prices that were not inflated. He added that schools could not have all 2.8million pupils return at the same time, and that it had been decided that schools should operate at 50% capacity.

He said options included rotating classes weekly where some pupils attended school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and others attended on a Tuesday and Thursday.

