AUDITOR-General Kimi Makwetu delivered the consolidated general report on the local government audit outcomes. Picture: GCIS

Durban - The R2.94 billion in irregular expenditure incurred by KwaZulu-Natal municipalities in the past financial year has been attributed to the blatant disregard of legislation and intentional abuse of systems and processes in the local sphere of government. Auditor-General (AG) Kimi Makwetu delivered the consolidated general report on the local government audit outcomes for the 2017/2018 financial year in Pretoria yesterday.

In the provincial overview of KwaZulu-Natal, Makwetu’s report revealed that six municipalities failed to disclose the full extent of their irregular expenditure, indicating that the value could be even higher.

EThekwini Metro, uThukela District, uMzinyathi District, uMkhanyakude District and Ugu District municipalities collectively accounted for R1.76 billion (60%) of the total disclosed irregular expenditure amount.

In addition, irregular expenditure of R213 million disclosed in the financial statements of Msunduzi and Richmond municipalities was not included in the total disclosed value.

The audits for these two municipalities were finalised late because of the “hostile environment and pushbacks” the AG staff received while conducting the audits. Makwetu slammed the political and administrative leadership of the province’s municipalities, saying they “were not serious about enforcing accountability for those who were responsible for irregular expenditure”.

He added that investigations into the irregular expenditure of the previous year did not even take place at some municipalities, and where investigations did take place, they were not conducted properly or not completed within a reasonable time.

“Additionally, where investigations had been completed, effective disciplinary steps (based on recommendations arising from these investigations) were not always taken against officials.

“The lack of consequences and the non-recovery of money from officials responsible for incurring the irregular expenditure were concerning,” he said.

In eThekwini municipality, the AG’s leadership took a decision to suspend the audit process due to intimidation and threats, which made it difficult for them to test supplier contracts.

The SAPS had to escort audit staff to the metro, while the municipality’s leadership had to intervene to restore calm and safety to enable the uninterrupted resumption of audit work.

EThekwini municipality, which accounted for R38.77bn (54%) of the total local government budget of the province, remained stagnant on an unqualified opinion with findings on compliance matters.

The AG also found that the multi-year integrated rapid public transport infrastructure system for the GO!Durban project was not progressing as intended. The delays, Makwetu found, were caused by negotiations by the municipality with community and business forums.

Overall, 14 municipalities regressed and only five improved in their audits.

The audit outcomes of district municipalities regressed when compared to the previous year.

Of the 10 district municipalities, only ILembe District received an unqualified opinion with findings on compliance matters. Seven district municipalities received qualified opinions, while two received adverse opinions.

Amajuba and uMkhanyakude district municipalities have received unfavourable audit opinions consecutively for the past five years.

The AG said it remained concerned that although 29 of the appointed chief financial officers were competent and qualified, they still appointed consultants to assist in financial reporting.

Makwetu also warned that municipalities that continued to misuse resources would face criminal prosecution. “I have a team of auditors and accountants who have the ability to identify the risks.

“We do not need whistle-blowers. We are going to identify the material irregularities and act on them,” Makwetu vowed.

