AmaZulu football club owner Sandile Zungu weighs options on ANC position

DURBAN - BUSINESSMAN and AmaZulu football club owner Sandile Zungu says those who have approached him to stand for the position of ANC KZN chairperson have done so because they know of his struggle credentials and his involvement in ruling party structures. He was speaking yesterday at the home of slain ANC councillor Minenhle Mkhize in Cliffdale outside Durban, where he expressed sadness at the killing of the young activist.

Mkhize was shot dead on Saturday evening outside his home. Zungu said while many people knew him as a businessman, there was also a side of him which they had not known about until recently, namely that of an active ANC member. He said that one of the reasons he had visited Cliffdale yesterday was to show support to the family of an ANC activist. Zungu said he was an active member in ward 81 in uMlazi.

MORE ON THIS eThekwini Municipality deputy mayor reveals tough task at hand during his 30 days in office report

The football club owner explained that he had been approached by several people to consider contesting the top position in the ANC in the province. The ruling party is set to hold a provincial elective conference this year, and later in the year its national elective conference. If Zungu accepts possible nomination for provincial chairperson, he may find himself up against current chairperson Sihle Zikalala, and current provincial treasurer Nomusa Dube-Ncube.

Dube-Ncube was this week revealed as the provincial ANC Women’s League preferred choice for ANC provincial chairperson. Zungu was quick to explain yesterday that he was in no hurry to make a decision, after being approached by several ruling party members. “I have not been nominated, but have been approached by people who clearly know my role in the ANC over the past years. I am now busy consulting with different people who have served at provincial level, with business people, my church, as well as my family,” said Zungu.

The businessman explained that he had been active in ANC structures in KZN and in Gauteng and had proven his credentials. “I am not a Johnny Come Lately in ANC activism, and do not need an affirmation because I have been active since 1990 in ANC structures. So those who want to play gatekeeping can do so, but they will not succeed,” Zungu continued.

He said he had worked with firebrands like Fox Nkwanyana when the ANC structures were built in the south of Durban, and was once a political education officer in the ANC branch in uMlazi. He said he was passionate about African people, adding that a lot still needs to be done to change the plight of the majority of people. Addressing mourners, Zungu also said that in recent times, acceptance of a leadership role in the ANC amounted to a death wish, and stressed that the ruling party had to find a way of dealing with the problem of its leaders being killed.