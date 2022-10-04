AmaZulu owner announced as new MUT chancellor

Durban - Mangosuthu University of Technology vice-chancellor and acting principal Professor Marcus Ramogale says they are optimistic that the new chancellor, Sandile Zungu, will add a lot of value to the institution and open doors to the benefit of many. The businessman and AmaZulu Football Club owner was announced as the new chancellor at a media briefing on Tuesday at the institution’s main campus in uMlazi.

Ramogale described Zungu as the kind of individual to raise Mangosuthu University of Technology’s profile even further. “Our new chancellor is keen to contribute on matters of the economy and will address pertinent issues,” said the vice-chancellor. According to Ramogale, there were many opportunities to be explored with Zungu who has a wealth of knowledge and experience.

The new chancellor is renowned for his passion on business development, and building strong local economies to provide opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs. In the same briefing, a new Engineering Building was also unveiled and Dr Manyane Makua, acting deputy vice-chancellor responsible for Teaching and Learning, announced that MUT had acquired Engineering Council full accreditation, a development which said underlined the institution’s continued success in the engineering field. The new 7 366 square metre facility cost R164 million and took nearly 10 years to build.

