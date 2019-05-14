File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - A private ambulance service that crashed into four pedestrians, leaving three dead, has led to renewed calls for the industry to be better regulated. Yesterday, a crew from private ambulance company Rescue Care were rushing to an accident scene when they ploughed into four pedestrians near Cato Manor.

Rescue Care operations director Garrith Jamieson said the events leading up to the collision were unknown and would be investigated further by the police.

“Unfortunately three of the four pedestrians who were knocked down succumbed to their injuries. The fourth pedestrian is in a stable condition at a local hospital,” he said.

Jamieson said they were working closely with police.

“Rescue Care management would like to extend their condolences to family and friends of the deceased, and will be working closely with the SAPS and assisting wherever possible in their investigations,” he said.

Last year, the KwaZulu-Natal Health Department vowed to regulate ambulance operators, with each being given a year-long permit under which they could operate.

Those found to be operating without a permit or continuing to operate with an expired permit would be fined up to R500000 or jailed for up to five years.

At the time, MEC of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo said the emergency medical services regulation was in line with the National Health Act of 2003.

Dhlomo said the aim of the regulation was to ensure quality patient care and eliminate fly-by-night operators.

Department spokesperson Ncumisa Mafunda said the process of implementing the regulations, governing the operations of private ambulances, was ongoing.

A private ambulance operator who spoke to The Mercury said there were often incidents at crash scenes, with other service providers racing to provide treatment for those injured.

“You find that while they are experienced drivers and qualified to administer care to patients, they work under intense pressure. Often they have to rush from one scene to the next,” he said.

A member of a local community policing forum, who declined to be named, said he often saw ambulance vehicles racing each other to crash scenes.

“We receive notices and complaints on a daily basis on our social media networks, about ambulances speeding to a scene, blatantly disregarding traffic lights and driving into oncoming traffic. While we understand that they are en route to crash scenes, they do need to be mindful of other road users,” he said.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of culpable homicide had been opened at Cato Manor police station.

THE MERCURY