Durban - In just under two weeks, thousands of runners will gather outside the Durban City Hall to take part in the 48th Comrades Marathon. Among them will be amputee athlete Xolani Luvuno. He rose to fame after completing last year’s race on crutches. His life story has become a source of inspiration for many people.

Luvuno was born in rural Eastern Cape and was raised by his grandmother and uncle. He dropped out of school and turned to a life of drugs and crime, spending almost five years behind bars. When released, he lived on the street.

Luvuno developed bone cancer and had to have part of his right leg amputated. He then began begging on the streets of Durban and later made his way to Pretoria.

In 2016 he was spotted by Hein Venter, who offered him a job, arranged a place for him to stay and had him fitted with a prosthetic leg.

During this time, Luvuno told Venter about his drug problem and asked for help in kicking the habit.

Venter said that after a trip to Durban, which coincided with the Comrades Marathon, Luvuno was introduced to long-distance running.

“Xolani ran his first 5km road race in September 2016 and soon moved on to 10km and 21km - all on crutches. On May 1 we did our first full marathon in seven hours and three minutes, more than an hour behind the second-to-last athlete,” he said.

Luvuno’s journey had its share of challenges, and later that year, he ran a race with a sponsored leg blade, which left the stump of his leg covered in sores. This didn't deter Luvuno, and he vowed to run in last year’s marathon.

He was granted special permission to start the race five hours before the rest of the runners. “What followed was a race that captured the imagination and hearts of all those who had the privilege of witnessing his amazing feat. The response from the crowd was deafening,” Venter said.

This year, Luvuno took part in the Iron Man Challenge, a triathlon.

Despite breaking his hand, the 34-year-old is looking forward to taking part in the “ultimate human race” on June 9.

“I was very disappointed that I could not compete in the run because I broke my hand in the transition area after the swim.

"I gained some confidence after that and was able to cycle 180km with a broken hand. And yes, I will compete again in 2020,” he said.

Luvuno relies on his fan base, who encourage him to push himself.

“I enjoy the contact with them and I have made lots of new friends along the way,” he said.

Luvuno encouraged those wanting to take part in the ultra-marathon not to compare themselves to anyone else.

“Don’t get disheartened by your initial performance. Stop making excuses and just be disciplined. You have the power to overcome your daily challenges. The rewards are wonderful, but they don’t come for free. It is in everybody’s ability to succeed as long as you persevere,” he said.

