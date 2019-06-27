The Grey Street complex in Durban.

Durban - When you think of the colourful and pulsating Casbah in Durban - once described as the beating heart of the quintessential African city - the name of celebrated local author Aziz Hassim comes immediately to mind. Hassim knew and understood, like the back of his hand, what’s now more formally known as the Grey Street complex - every nook and cranny in this bustling grid of noisy streets and arcades.

And he epitomised this through his three highly successful books, notably his debut novel Lotus People which brought to life the vibrancy and character of this little enclave in our coastal city.

As a renowned man of letters, he also wrote Revenge of Kali and The Agony of Valliamma and won several awards for his writing, including a coveted Sanlam Literary Award in 2001.

This month marks five years since Hassim’s death at the age of 78, and while writers, academics, family and legions of fans will remember him for his literary prowess, few are aware the author had completed the manuscript for his fourth novel only days before succumbing to illness.

The book, which I’m told went by the working title of The Song of Shoba, remains unpublished, gathering dust on some forgotten shelf.

I was, however, privileged to have been sent a copy of the manuscript by Hassim after he phoned to tell me of his relief at having completed the novel.

We had been friends for years and met frequently at what we called “Casbah lunches” at the Britannia in Umgeni Road where “chairman” Aziz would hold court in the company of local writers, journalists and a close circle of friends. And we would wine irresponsibly, dine decadently and talk animatedly until we’d resolved all the problems of the world.

“Hey, bru,” he said excitedly in his inimitable Casbah slanguage. “The book’s now done and I’m sending you a copy of the manuscript and look forward to hearing your views.

“Just one thing to clear up with you, bru. One of the characters in the book happens to be a young journalist who I fashioned after you. Every word I put in his mouth had you in mind. Can I have your permission to name the character after you?”

I laughed out loudly with embarrassed amusement, but recalled that it was not uncommon for Hassim to wantonly create fictional characters and name them after people he knew familiarly in the Casbah.

A raconteur of note, Hassim loved telling stories about the Casbah, often comparing it to apartheid-created enclaves like Fietas, Sophiatown and Hillbrow in Joburg and District Six in Cape Town - all of which had their own character, personality and loyalties.

But back to Hassim’s unpublished book. I recently shared a copy of the manuscript with one of his very close friends, author and researcher Betty Govinden, who instantly noticed many resonances between the new work and his previous writings.

Briefly, the plot revolves around a horrific murder of a mother and her children in a flat in Queen Street and a family’s desperate bid to apprehend the killers and seek revenge.

“We are not a people who allow ourselves to be abused with impunity,” vows the family matriarch, Shoba Singh, sickened by spiralling crime in a post-apartheid South Africa defined by corruption and crooked police.

The action in the book, says Govinden, takes many convoluted twists and turns and we encounter a motley cast of characters - including shady underworld operators, a journalist, lawyers and the police who are all part of the intrigue that develops around this plot of vengeance.

“This is not lofty writing, and Aziz captures life lived in the raw. So the language at times might seem indelicate, but it captures the life and lingo on the Durban streets and back alleys,” she said.

Govinden compares Hassim’s writings with the works of other South African writers - notably journalists from the famous Drum magazine era of the 1950s like Can Themba, Alex la Guma and Es’kia Mphahlele, who “captured inner-city life in its variegated and rich diversity”.

“Similarly, in transposing the life of the streets, hidden and transparent, on to the printed page, Aziz is part of a vibrant coterie of local writers who reaffirm Durban as a literary city,” said Govinden.

