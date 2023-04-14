Analysts say ‘moonshot pact’ idea misses the point

Durban - Political experts say the moonshot pact, a grouping of civil-society bodies and opposition parties opposed to an ANC-EFF coalition government, should instead focus on saving the country. John Steenhuisen, following his re-election as DA federal leader earlier this month, said the party would immediately initiate a process to form a pre-election “moonshot pact” with likeminded political parties, civil-society organisations and civic movements to defeat the ANC and keep the EFF out.

“The pact’s purpose will also be to agree on rules of engagement that will enable different organisations to retain their own identities while bringing an end to the petty squabbles and division that only benefits the ANC. “It will not be enough to save South Africa if we drag the ANC to just below 50%, as that will still leave them with too many avenues to stay in power, including through a ‘doomsday coalition’ with the EFF,” Steenhuisen said. The IFP said it welcomed the invitation to engage a national convention of like-minded opposition parties, but it had not entered into an election coalition agreement with any party.

ActionSA and the FF Plus have also given a conditional acceptance to the DA invitation to participate in the pact. Political analyst Professor Bheki Mngomezulu said all parties had their eyes on next year’s national elections and they had also realised that there were strong prospects that a single party would not win an outright majority. “In preparation for that eventuality, political parties are now coming together to find ways in which they can find each other before the elections, with the sole intention of removing the ANC.

“If their main focus is to remove the ANC they are missing the point. If their intention is to take this country forward and then find like-minded political parties to come together before an election, then they are on the right course.” Mngomezulu said the opposition parties had realised that no single party can remove the ANC on their own. “The DA is the official opposition but it does not have a national footprint. This diminishes the chances of removing the ANC on its own. This is the context of bringing on board other like-minded parties to remove the ANC.

“The main agenda is to remove the ANC and not necessarily to save the country. Once they get power through coalitions we will see a different story altogether,” said Mngomezulu. Another analyst Lukhanyo Vangqa said excluding the EFF from coalitions was not feasible. “Opposition parties share similar sentiments which is to remove the ANC from power, to halve the violent crime rate and end load shedding by devolving powers to provincial and local spheres of government for procurement of electricity generation,” said Vangqa.

“The DA knows that post the elections, it will be impossible to enter into any coalition that does not include either the ANC or the EFF.” “Some parties want the DA to work with the EFF. A minority government will lead to instability and the EFF is needed to have longevity in coalition agreements they have in municipalities.” IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said while they welcomed the opportunity to engage with fellow opposition parties, they also cautioned the DA to take note of the concerns that had been aired by other parties