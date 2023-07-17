ANC accused of abusing state resources by parking its truck at the ICC in Durban

Durban - The ANC has been accused of abusing state resources and using them as their own following the revelations that its truck used for campaigning has been parked at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre (ICC) for days. The branded truck was parked at the back of the complex across the road from the ANC provincial office in Durban.

The Mercury spotted the truck parked at the same spot for at least three consecutive days last week. IFP councillor Mdu Nkosi said it was utterly wrong that an ANC vehicle was spotted parked at the (ICC) for over a week now, adding the Durban ICC is a municipal entity, not a political party’s playground. “The fact that there is an ANC truck parked there speaks exactly to how the party (ANC) in the province think they can do as they please. It is also wildly baffling as to how the Durban ICC themselves allowed this to happen, as that facility is an international venue. It does not look good if there will be political party vehicles parked there.

“If an ANC truck can go and park at the Durban ICC for days, does that mean, as the IFP, we can also go and park our clearly branded vehicles there!? “Since the ICC’s values state that it acts with honesty, subscribes to a high level of ethics, are transparent and have no hidden agendas, the Durban ICC must then transparently provide answers as to why an ANC truck has been parked at its premises for over a week now,” said the IFP councillor. DA councillor Thabani Mthethwa said this is a blatant abuse of municipal property by the ANC. “Corruption and sense of entitlement is so entrenched in the ANC that they now can't see wrong from right.”

ActionSa councillor Alan Beesley said it is quite bizarre that an ANC branded truck has been parked in the ICC for more than a week. “As the ICC is a municipal entity, they should not be doing the ANC any favours. In this regard, the ICC must account why an ANC branded vehicle has been allowed to park for so long. Furthermore, the ICC must confirm that the driver of this vehicle will be charged full price for the parking,” he said. ANC spokesperson Mafika Mndebele dismissed these concerns, saying the parties are just looking for controversy.