DURBAN - An ANC activist was gunned down in front of her family in Newlands East on Monday night. Bongekile Mjoli-Khema worked as an administrator for a ward councillor and an ANC branch secretary. Mjoli-Khena also owned a tuck shop, but nothing was taken from her shop during the shooting.

Attempts to reach her family were unsuccessful yesterday.

She is one of two people with links to the ANC and eThekwini Municipality who were killed this week.

Lethukuthula Gumede, husband of ANC PR councillor Nokukhanya Gumede from Inchanga, was shot dead in Pinetown on Monday. His nephew, Lindokuhle Gumede, said there were indications that his uncle had been targeted.

“He has a business transporting building material in the Pinetown area. At around 2.30pm on Monday, he was loading goods for a customer, and as he exited the hardware store he was approached by an individual.

“The person called him by his name, and when he responded they pulled out a gun and shot him three times in the head,” he said.

Lethukuthula Gumede was laid to rest yesterday according to Muslim rites.

“We are still not sure what led to the shooting, and the person has not been arrested yet.

“We know that a long time ago there was a dispute about loading goods there, and we are not sure whether this has anything to do with that,” Lindokuhle Gumede said.

Also in Newlands West, a bus driver was ambushed while travelling alone in his vehicle. He was shot in the chest and declared dead at the scene on Monday night.

“We are worried about the spate of killings in our city. We call on community members to work with the police in finding the perpetrators.

“Killers have no place in our society and must be condemned by all peace-loving citizens,” said eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Meanwhile, Gumede sent her condolences to the family of late KZN ANC leader Dumisani Makhaye on their loss following the death of his wife.

“We were dismayed to learn of the passing of Mrs Linda Makhaye, wife to the late Dumisani Makhaye, who was a freedom fighter and MEC in KZN,” said Gumede.

Gumede was expected to lead a delegation of senior leadership to visit the bereaved families to comfort and pay their respects.

“On behalf of the caring city, I send my deepest condolences to all the families, and we hope we will have fewer incidents as we approach the Easter holidays and the date of the elections,” she said.

