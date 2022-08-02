ANC calls for swift arrests after Mariannhill shooting

Durban - The ANC in the KwaZulu-Natal has called on law-enforcement agencies to swiftly arrest those responsible for the deadly shooting at Savanna Park, near Mariannhill at the weekend. ANC provincial secretary Bhekinkosi Mtolo said they were deeply pained and shocked by the brutal murder of seven people at the Sqhopholozi Tuckshop on Saturday night.

“We are severely saddened by this horrific incident, and we are further disturbed by the fact the shooting comes when the province is still reeling from the murder of four people in Pietermaritzburg, who were gunned down in a tavern two weeks ago,” said Mtolo on Monday. He added that the criminals responsible for the deadly shooting must meet the full might of law and extended a message of condolence to the families of the deceased. “Our people cannot live in fear because of these incidents. Unfortunately, criminals are among our communities, they are harboured by us and until society stands as one against this scourge, it will not be defeated,” the provincial secretary added.

He stressed that crime has no place in society as it hampers social cohesion, economic development and ruins the country’s reputation. Mtolo also called on authorities to intensify enforcement of the law on gun control to curb the overwhelming use of unlicensed firearms. THE MERCURY