ANC caucus in KZN urges voters to register for 2024 poll

Durban - ANC members of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature went on a charm offensive on Monday, urging residents of uMlazi, south of Durban, to register to vote in next year’s elections. Led by ANC KZN chief whip and former eThekwini mayor James Nxumalo, ANC Members of the Provincial Legislature painted uMlazi Cinema Hall in the eThekwini region black, green and gold.

The day began with a blitz to get uMlazi resident to go out in their numbers to register to vote or check their status with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). “We also had an opportunity to engage ward councillors from uMlazi to address some of the challenges faced by the community of uMlazi,” said Nxumalo. The chief whip said they had been encouraged to have seasoned party members on board for the registration drive.

“We appreciate to see even our veterans joining our programme. These are the people who were in the Struggle for years. It is important for us to appreciate them and draw wisdom from their experiences,” said the former eThekwini mayor. According to Nxumalo, the positive reception from Monday’s activities illustrated the love that people have for the ANC in KZN and other parts of the country. Aside from painting the hall and urging people to vote, ANC KZN caucus members also visited child-headed families with an aim to determine how they could be assisted.