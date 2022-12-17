ANC Conference hears oft repeated energy security promises

Delegates at the conference, where load shedding had reached level six, were not having it as they chanted ‘load shedding’ at every opportunity to indicate their frustration with the ailing state utility, and told a story of how the power crisis was pushing the country to the edge. While many delegates welcomed the resignation of Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter, although he will remain in office until March 2023, there was a palpable feeling that Eskom was teetering on the brink of collapse and it remained the greatest challenge to the country’s fiscus.

Story continues below Advertisement

Indeed as delegates chanted, the ever remaining threat of load shedding entering level 8 for the festive season remained. Ramaphosa told delegates that the insecurity of electricity supply continues to be one of the greatest impediments to economic recovery. “Poor policy decisions in the past, together with inadequate maintenance, mismanagement, state capture and widespread corruption, have left our electricity system in a critical state.

“The effects of load shedding are felt every day by households, businesses, schools, hospitals and government offices. Load shedding severely constrains economic growth and transformation, job creation, poverty alleviation and development,” Ramaphosa said. When Ramaphosa said that since the 54th National Conference in 2017, several far-reaching measures to completely transform the country’s energy sector had been taken, delegates responded with sceptism.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Apart from the immediate steps to stop state capture at Eskom and rebuild the utility, government has made significant policy changes to enable a more competitive, reliable, cost-effective and sustainable electricity industry. “An important part of the work to reverse the effects of state capture is the recovery of funds that were paid illegally or improperly to a number of companies. “The process to restructure Eskom into three separate state-owned entities responsible for generation, transmission and distribution is at an advanced stage, creating the conditions for greater financial and operational efficiency,” Ramaphosa said.

Story continues below Advertisement

He repeated promises to improve the performance of Eskom’s existing power plants and said critical maintenance and resources have been prioritised for the six power stations that contribute the most to breakdowns. Perhaps, the greatest sign of Ramaphosa papering over the cracks came when he said ‘these and other urgent measures will steadily reduce the frequency and severity of load shedding and ultimately end it’.