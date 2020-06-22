ANC councillor fearful after armed suspects attacked his home

Durban - An ANC councillor in Msunduzi Municipality is living in fear, after his house was shot at and set alight by unknown people in the early hours of Saturday morning. The house was empty at the time and no one was injured. Councillor Snothi Mhlongo, from the Taylors Halt area in Vulindlela, said he suspected the fire was a result of internal ANC battles in his ward or criminals masquerading as party members. “There is no other party in this ward - only the ANC. I suspect this was a result of internal party squabbles that have been going on since I have been in this job,” he said yesterday. Mhlongo said that on Friday night he was at a night vigil for one of his associates who had been shot, when he received a call that his home was on fire.

“At around 1am, I received a call from one of the neighbours who told me to come home, as there were people shooting at my house and it was already on fire. The person warned me to be careful because there was nothing I could do to stop the fire and it was dangerous because people were shooting,” he said.

He said when he arrived, he found his home had been completely gutted.

“My home was destroyed, it was an eight-room house and I had worked very hard to build it. The total value could be about R1 million. I do not think I will ever be able to build a house like that again,” he said.

Mhlongo said he was fortunate that his pregnant wife and two children were not at home when the attack happened.

He also said his reign as ward councillor had been a difficult one - marked by tensions, threats and disruption of meetings.

“Each time I called a ward meeting, there would be disruptions. It got to a point where I was advised by the local police station commander not to call community meetings, which is hard to do because it’s part of my job,” he said.

He said he had grown fearful for his own safety, which prompted him to change his daily routines.

“I am concerned that the people who did this might find out where I am and come cause more harm. I would like to get protection for my family and I,” he said.

Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla said there had been numerous protests, which resulted in damage. However, he said he would not want to attribute the attacks to the ANC or any other party.

“We are going into an election year and these terrible things tend to happen. Regarding councillor Mhlongo, we are going to launch an investigation to determine whether this was related to his job as a councillor. If this is the case, we will look to improve his security and that of all ward councillors,” he said.

SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the police were investigating the incident.

“It is alleged that on June 20, in the Deda area, a house was set alight by unknown suspects and shots were also fired. No one was inside the house when the incident took place. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated,” she said.

