DURBAN - The looting of shops in the Joburg central business district during a Congress of South African Students (Cosas) protest march on Monday has been condemned by the ANC. The school pupils had marched to the ruling party's headquarters, Luthuli House, to hand over a memorandum of demands related to school safety and other matters.

During the march several shops including a bottle store, cellphone dealer and hair salon were looted by schoolchildren who were dressed in uniforms.

The Mercury's sister newspaper The Star reported that the owner of a hardware store was hospitalised after he was injured when the schoolchildren trashed his shop in Bree Street, Newtown.

“My boss has been taken to hospital because of what those kids did. He was seriously injured on his head. They took everything and we had to close the shop,” said an employee.

The group also made a stop at a liquor store and stole alcohol.

"There were hundreds of school kids who came into the shop and they took all sorts of drinks - bottles, cans, and dumpies. By the time they were inside, we were unable to stop them,” said one of the employees.

The owner of an electronics shop in Newtown, who identified himself only as SK Adil, said the crowd managed to enter the premises before he could close.

“They took about 30 phones which were supposed to be repaired. They also took portable speakers, chargers and pretty much anything they could get their hands on,” Adil said.

The pupils also reportedly helped themselves to fruit and vegetables from vendors' stalls along Pixley ka Isaka Seme Street in the Joburg CBD.

In a statement yesterday the ANC condemned the looting of businesses.

Dakota Legoete, the acting national spokesperson of the ruling party, said the ANC was concerned that these acts of lawlessness detract from the noble objectives of the march and the legitimacy of students’ demands.

“We are deeply disappointed that some of the marchers deviated from the commitment given by the Cosas leadership to conduct the march in a peaceful and disciplined manner,” said Legoete.

“We urge Cosas to assist law enforcement agencies to identify the culprits and to ensure that they are brought to book.

"There is nothing noble or revolutionary about looting and damaging public or private property.”

On Monday, Tebogo Magafane, Cosas provincial secretary, said he was not aware of the incidents.

“To me, this is a rumour. As far as I know, all the learners who were at the protest were at Luthuli House. If this is true, we don't condone it.”

