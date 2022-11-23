ANC electoral committee wants delegates to blow the whistle on bribes at conference

The ANC’s electoral committee is encouraging whistle-blowers to report information and complaints regarding negative campaigning, including vote-buying, for national executive committee (NEC) positions during next month’s elective conference. On Tuesday, Kgalema Motlanthe, who is chair of the committee, announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa and former health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize would contest the position of party president, while Mdumiseni Ntuli, Phumulo Masualle and Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula were in the running for the position of secretary-general.

Motlanthe said current treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola and Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane had been named as candidates for the position of deputy president. The candidates for national chairperson are Stanley Mathabatha, current chairperson Gwede Mantashe and David Masondo. ANC sources said while the electoral committee’s attempts to encourage whistle-blowers to come forward were commendable, there was a prevailing atmosphere of fear among those who would contemplate reporting negative campaign tactics.

In a memo sent by Motlanthe earlier this month to all party members, he said: “Any ANC member with information and complaints regarding the negative campaigning against others should lodge such disputes in writing to the electoral committee and provide all the relevant details such as the name of the alleged perpetrator as well as the venue and time where the misconduct took place. Evidence such as photos and videos should be submitted to the electoral committee when lodging such complaints.” Motlanthe said failure to disclose and declare the financial records as directed by the electoral committee “shall be a serious misconduct which could lead to all implicated in being subjected to disciplinary action and disqualified from being candidates for the NEC positions with possible expulsion from the ANC”. On Tuesday, the secretary of the committee, Chief Livhuwani Matsila, warned that no one would be allowed to pay the expenses for delegates including accommodation, registration fees, food and alcohol.