ANC eThekwini regional secretary and bodyguard nabbed for ‘reckless driving’

Police and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday confirmed the arrest of eThekwini ANC regional secretary Bongumusa Nciki and his bodyguard. The duo were charged with reckless driving, alternatively, disregard for a road traffic signal (a red traffic signal) and operating an unlicensed vehicle.

Nciki and his bodyguard, Ivan Khoza, appeared briefly in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday and were granted R5 000 bail each. Police initially stated there was a charge of possession of firearms without a permit, but this charge was not among those the duo were charged with in court. NPA regional spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the State alleged that the men were driving along Lighthouse Road in uMhlanga on Wednesday when they committed the offences.

“They were released on bail of R5 000 each and the case was remanded to April 10 for further investigation.” KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday night on charges of reckless and negligent driving, contravention of the National Road Traffic Act, failure to display a valid registration plate, defeating the ends of justice, and possession of firearms without a permit. “The suspects were arrested on Lighthouse Road in uMhlanga Rocks.”

EThekwini ANC regional spokesperson Mlondi Mkhize said the party had noted the arrest of Nciki. “If you look at the charges the regional secretary is facing, it is a traffic violation. There was no need to arrest Nciki and take him to the police station. This was not a serious offence and could have been dealt with by a fine.”

Mkhize added that they were concerned that no police bail was offered. “This was not a serious offence and yet Nciki was not offered police bail. He was only given the option of waiting to appear in court before the magistrate the next day, allowing Nciki to be made a spectacle of. We expect police to show the same diligence as they did in doing their job with Nciki in investigating violent crimes such as murder, robberies and drug-related crime.” DA KZN premier candidate Chris Pappas questioned why the firearm charge did not appear on the charge sheet.

“The DA in KZN welcomes the arrest of ANC eThekwini regional secretary Musa Nciki. However, stories do not seem to be adding up. This may be a sign that the police have already been pressured into altering the evidence. We hope this is not the case. We will allow the courts to process the case and trust justice will be served.” Pappas added that the DA would watch this case carefully as there must be equality before the law. “We call for the law and the judicial system to be given the necessary space needed without a hint of political interference,” said Pappas.

Blessed Gwala, leader of the official opposition in the KZN legislature, said the party welcomed Nciki’s arrest. “The arrest proves that the law doesn’t look at positions people hold in society, but deals with all lawbreakers.” Gwala added that too many innocent lives had been snuffed out on the roads as a result of reckless driving.