ANC faced with decision on disciplining MPs ahead of elections

Durban - ANC veterans Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, and former health minister Zweli Mkhize are expected to appear before the party’s national disciplinary committee on several counts of refusing to toe the party line, although their supporters believe the campaign for next year’s elections could influence any possible sanction. Dlamini Zuma, Mkhize, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and former mineral resources minister Mosebenzi Zwane will have to explain why they voted last year for the adoption of the section 89 report recommending an impeachment process for President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal. The MPs this year again defied the party in a vote on the creation of an ad hoc committee to look into the saga.

Dlamini Zuma was absent during the impeachment vote against Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, although her supporters argue that she was ill on the day and had sent a letter of apology to ANC Chief Whip in Parliament, Pemmy Majodina. But Majodina said Dlamini Zuma did not send a letter of apology and she would write to the party’s secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, to demand that action be taken against her. An ANC insider said it was unlikely Dlamini Zuma or Mkhize would face any disciplinary counts before next year’s elections. “There is some degree of tension in KZN politics, be it within the ANC itself or (outside), and you have seasoned politicians who understand the dynamic of this province, especially if the ANC does not want to lose it or the eThekwini metro. Mkhize was one of the crucial people called to assist the ANC in KZN and it is unlikely the party will take a hard line,” said the source. ANC provincial spokesperson Mafika Mndebele said the party’s code of conduct must be upheld by all members. He referred queries on the matter to the national body of the party, which had not commented by the time of publication.

Last month, the ANC in KZN revealed that former KwaZulu-Natal deputy chairperson Mike Mabuyakhulu had been roped in to assist the province ahead of the elections and he would be joined by other political heavyweights such as Mkhize, Senzo Mchunu, Dlamini Zuma, Blade Nzimande and Bheki Cele. Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said: “It is clear that this is a leadership that is not mature and there is a lack of quality. Majodina spoke publicly as if she expects a particular outcome, when things are more complex. This was a blunder, as issues like these should be dealt with in a manner that does not expose it to be a contradiction.” Seepe said it was “un-ANC” for MPs to be bulldozed into making a decision, saying seasoned members of the party had always had the ability to discuss issues before decisions were taken.